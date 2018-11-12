202.5
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore police: College fitness…

Baltimore police: College fitness instructor found killed

By The Associated Press November 12, 2018 4:18 pm 11/12/2018 04:18pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a college fitness instructor has been found killed inside his apartment in the city’s Midtown.

Police tell news outlets in a statement that officers responding to a suspicious death report had discovered 43-year-old Brendon Michaels dead Thursday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner’s office determined that Michaels was beaten and ruled his death a homicide.

Michaels graduated from Carroll Community College with in 1998 and was hired the next year as a fitness instructor. College president James Ball says in a statement that the campus fitness center coordinator was beloved and would help anyone in need.

The Baltimore Sun reports Michaels won $50,000 in 2011 playing the Maryland Lottery.

Police are still investigating the killing.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500