Baltimore police: College fitness instructor found killed

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a college fitness instructor has been found killed inside his apartment in the city’s Midtown.

Police tell news outlets in a statement that officers responding to a suspicious death report had discovered 43-year-old Brendon Michaels dead Thursday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner’s office determined that Michaels was beaten and ruled his death a homicide.

Michaels graduated from Carroll Community College with in 1998 and was hired the next year as a fitness instructor. College president James Ball says in a statement that the campus fitness center coordinator was beloved and would help anyone in need.

The Baltimore Sun reports Michaels won $50,000 in 2011 playing the Maryland Lottery.

Police are still investigating the killing.

