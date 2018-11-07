Baltimore officer struck by car while responding to call

Officers were responding to a reported assault Tuesday afternoon when one was hit by a vehicle. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police said an officer was struck by a car while responding to a call.

Baltimore police spokeswoman Nicole Monroe tells news outlets that officers were responding to a reported assault Tuesday afternoon when one was hit by a vehicle. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Monroe said she did not have information on what led to the officer being struck.

Three juveniles were taken into custody in connection with the assault.

Further details have not been released.

