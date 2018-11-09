Baltimore mayor appoints new head of civil rights office

202.5
By The Associated Press November 9, 2018 8:52 am
BALTIMORE (AP) — The mayor of Baltimore has appointed a Georgetown University administrator to lead the city’s Office of Civil Rights.

The Baltimore Sun reports Mayor Catherine Pugh’s appointment of Darnell Ingram comes as the city battles with a police oversight panel that receives administrative support from the office. City Solicitor Andre Davis says Ingram’s experience as a lawyer and engineer makes him a good fit for the $120,000-per-year role. Ingram starts next week.

The director position has been vacant since May, and panel chair Bridal Pearson says the appointment’s timing feels like retaliation for its lawsuit against the city. The lawsuit filed Monday demands access to police disciplinary records, which have been denied since panel members refused to sign a confidentiality agreement drafted by Davis.

