Baltimore council wants to see reports on police chief pick

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 9:34 am 11/27/2018 09:34am
BALTIMORE (AP) — The man tapped by Baltimore’s mayor to lead the city’s troubled police department says he plans to stay in Texas until he’s confirmed.

The Baltimore Sun reports that confirmation process has at least one roadblock ahead: The City Council wants Mayor Catherine Pugh to release the background investigation into nominee Joel Fitzgerald.

The current Fort Worth police chief spoke to reporters Monday during his first visit to Baltimore since Pugh said he’s her pick to lead the police “into a new era of credibility, accountability and trust.”

Two council members say they won’t approve Fitzgerald without seeing his background report. City Solicitor Andre Davis says it’s a confidential personnel record.

Fitzgerald himself could allow its release, but he says all the information they need to vote is already public.

