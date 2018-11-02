202
Baltimore boy, 13, killed in Halloween night shooting

By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 9:13 am 11/02/2018 09:13am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in Baltimore on Halloween night.

News outlets cite a Baltimore police release that identifies the boy as Montrell Mouzon. Police say a citizen flagged down an officer, who found Mouzon lying in an intersection with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

Police spokesman Matt Jablow told The Baltimore Sun he was found with crack cocaine and the keys to a stolen car in his pocket. Police are investigating whether drug-dealing played a role in his death.

Police say three people died of gunshot wounds on Halloween, and one man was stabbed to death. The Baltimore sun reports that 34 people were killed in Baltimore in October, making it the second-deadliest month this year.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News crime Local News Maryland News
