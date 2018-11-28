202.5
As 5-year-old heals, shooting wounds another Baltimore child

By The Associated Press November 28, 2018 9:38 am 11/28/2018 09:38am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A three-year-old boy has become the second young Baltimore child to be wounded in a shooting this month.

Citing a Baltimore police release, news outlets report the boy was grazed on the arm by a bullet Tuesday afternoon in a shooting that also wounded a 38-year-old man. Their current conditions have not been made public.

Last week, 5-year-old Amy Hayes was caught in crossfire and shot in the groin. Her 7-year-old sister, Taylor Hayes, was killed by a stray bullet this summer.

The Baltimore Sun reports that presents from well-wishers have started to arrive at her grandmother’s home, kept secret from the hospitalized Amy until Christmas. The effort was organized by a woman who lives in Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania, the site of last month’s synagogue shooting.

