5-year-old girl shot in street, wounded in Baltimore

By The Associated Press November 20, 2018 7:12 am 11/20/2018 07:12am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old girl has been shot and wounded in Baltimore.

A Baltimore police statement said someone who heard gunshots Monday evening later saw the child lying on the sidewalk and took her to the hospital for treatment. Police were called to the hospital, where they learned the girl suffered a gunshot wound to the groin.

The girl was immediately taken into surgery. Police were told she was alert and able to talk to doctors.

The shooting took place in Baltimore’s Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

The girl’s current condition is unknown. The youngest person killed in a Baltimore shooting this year was 7-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was shot in a car in July.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News
