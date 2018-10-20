Report: Baltimore port sets new monthly record for autos

More than 65,000 cars and light trucks were shipped through Baltimore's bustling port in August.

BALTIMORE (AP) — More than 65,000 cars and light trucks were shipped through Baltimore’s bustling port in August.

The Baltimore Sun reports August’s total set a new monthly auto record for the state-owned terminals. The mid-Atlantic city’s port is considered the country’s top terminal for automobiles.

The newspaper reports that the fiscal year ending June 2018 was the Port of Baltimore’s best, with nearly 11 million tons passing through the terminal. The last annual record was set in 2017, when the Port of Baltimore handled some 10.7 million tons (247 million kilograms) of general cargo.

In a statement, Gov. Larry Hogan described Baltimore’s port as a “leading economic engine for our state.”

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.