Report: Baltimore port sets new monthly record for autos

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 1:39 pm 10/20/2018 01:39pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — More than 65,000 cars and light trucks were shipped through Baltimore’s bustling port in August.

The Baltimore Sun reports August’s total set a new monthly auto record for the state-owned terminals. The mid-Atlantic city’s port is considered the country’s top terminal for automobiles.

The newspaper reports that the fiscal year ending June 2018 was the Port of Baltimore’s best, with nearly 11 million tons passing through the terminal. The last annual record was set in 2017, when the Port of Baltimore handled some 10.7 million tons (247 million kilograms) of general cargo.

In a statement, Gov. Larry Hogan described Baltimore’s port as a “leading economic engine for our state.”

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

