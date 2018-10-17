At least seven firefighters were injured while battling a two-alarm blaze in Baltimore on Wednesday.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Fire officials say seven firefighters and three residents have been injured by a two-alarm blaze at a Baltimore apartment complex.

The Wednesday fire broke out in a two-story apartment building, where flames were being fed by a gas line. Reached by phone late afternoon, Baltimore Fire Department spokesman Roman Clark said flames were still shooting from a gas meter and crews have been having difficulty shutting off the line. Utility crews were preparing to dig up a street to shut off the main.

Clark says six firefighters and two residents have been taken to a burn center. He says the firefighters sustained first- and second-degree burns. The other was in stable condition at a hospital’s trauma center.

