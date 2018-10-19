202
Police: Van strikes, kills 7-year-old near Maryland school

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 8:23 am 10/19/2018 08:23am
ESSEX, Md. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old girl was hit and killed by a work van near her Maryland school.

Citing a Baltimore County police release, news outlets report the second-grade student was running down the sidewalk after a group of children Thursday afternoon when she “darted out in front of the van” as it exited a townhome community.

A responding officer performed CPR, and the girl was rushed to a hospital, where she died. The driver remained at the scene.

Baltimore County Schools will send its traumatic loss team to Sandalwood Elementary School on Friday. Interim School Superintendent Verletta White said she was “heartbroken” in a tweet, and canceled a listening tour scheduled Thursday night.

Police are investigating.

