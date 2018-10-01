202
Police release video of deadly shootout in Baltimore alley

October 1, 2018
WARNING: The video below may contain graphic material.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police have released video of a deadly shootout between a man and two officers in a Baltimore alleyway.

Interim Police Chief Gary Tuggle said at a news conference Monday that officers chased 29-year-old Nathaniel Sassafras on Sept. 23 because they believed he was selling drugs.

The video from Officer Steven Foster’s camera shows Officer Phillip Lippe speaking to Sassafras on the ground. Spokesman T. J. Smith says he’s telling Sassafras to drop his gun. Tuggle says Sassafras fired first, letting off 10 shots and that officers responded with 30 shots.

Foster checks Lippe, who Tuggle says was hit on his vest, camera and elbow. He was released from the hospital the next day.

In the video, Foster walks near Sassafras, who’s motionless. Police say Sassafras died.

