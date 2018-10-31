202
Police: Just cleared Baltimore officer kicked hole in desk

By The Associated Press October 31, 2018 8:08 am 10/31/2018 08:08am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Less than three weeks after he was cleared of assault charges, a Baltimore police officer is accused of destroying police property worth $600.

Citing charging documents, news outlets report 33-year-old Kevin Battipaglia “mule kicked” a hole in a police station’s front desk and smashed a glass door Sunday, upon being told he had to work Halloween night.

Police say he tried to cover the desk’s hole with a poster, but was captured on surveillance video. Battipaglia didn’t respond to requests for comment through the department.

Battipaglia was acquitted of assault charges Oct. 11 in connection with the Dec. 24 arrest of a 21-year-old man. Prosecutors said he intentionally clubbed the fleeing man with his baton, fracturing his jaw and knocking him unconscious. Defense attorneys argued it was an accidental collision.

baltimore police Baltimore, MD News Kevin Battipaglia Local News Maryland News
