Paralegal attacked outside federal court in Baltimore

By The Associated Press October 30, 2018 8:19 am 10/30/2018 08:19am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a paralegal for the U.S. Attorney’s Office was attacked outside a federal courthouse in Baltimore.

News outlets report several people jumped the 24-year-old man outside the U.S. District Court downtown on Monday morning. The victim was examined at a hospital before being released.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, Marcia Murphy, said the attack isn’t believed to be related to any cases. U.S. Attorney Robert Hur has told staff to take precautions, she said, including encouraging them not to travel alone.

Police are searching for suspects.

Topics:
Local News
