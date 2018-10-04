202
On-duty Baltimore police officer found drunk, slumped in car

By The Associated Press October 4, 2018 9:25 am 10/04/2018 09:25am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer has been fired after he was found intoxicated and slumped over at the wheel of his patrol vehicle.

News outlets report Officer Aaron Heilman was in uniform and on duty when he was found Tuesday afternoon, three hours into his overtime shift on a crime suppression detail.

On Monday, Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle mobilized all available resources in response to the city’s deadliest month in more than a year. He canceled officer leave and increased patrols across the city.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith says Heilman is charged with DUI-related offenses. A Breathalyzer test indicated Heilman’s blood alcohol level was 0.22.

Tuggle fired him Wednesday, saying he “simply won’t tolerate it.” Heilman was still in a probationary period. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Topics:
baltimore police Baltimore, MD News drunk Local News Maryland News
