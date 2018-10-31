202
Mayor: Police commissioner candidates still being vetted

By The Associated Press October 31, 2018 3:09 pm 10/31/2018 03:09pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Mayor Catherine Pugh says the search for Baltimore’s next police commissioner isn’t over yet.

City officials had said a nominee would be named by the end of October, but Pugh said last week that she wouldn’t be rushed.

Pugh said at a media availability Wednesday that candidates across the country are still being vetted, but there should be an announcement shortly.

The next commissioner will be the troubled police force’s fourth leader this year. Pugh fired Kevin Davis in January after the city recorded 300 homicides for the third consecutive year. Darryl De Sousa was confirmed in February, but resigned in May after federal prosecutors charged him with failure to pay his taxes. Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle expressed interest in the permanent role, but has since withdrawn.

