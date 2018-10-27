202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Maryland health workers tell…

Maryland health workers tell of poor building conditions

By The Associated Press October 27, 2018 4:39 pm 10/27/2018 04:39pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland health department workers say they’re facing sickening conditions in their state office building and want things fixed.

Some employees at the West Preston Street building in Baltimore say they’ve seen rodents and other pests, and the air is hard to breathe. They offered photos of debris falling through ceilings, rusted-out water fountains and a black snake caught in a mousetrap.

WBAL-TV reports workers expressed frustrations this past week with a union local’s help and wants politicians to step up. Health employee Ben Wolff says he’s seen co-workers “face physical working conditions that pose real risks to their health.”

The state Department of General Services told the station it fixes problems when they surface and that a professional contractor performing tests recently found normal air quality readings and no mold.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
baltimore Baltimore, MD News building conditions Local News Maryland News pests
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Haunted DC: Lafayette Square’s ghosts

Are ghosts really haunting D.C.'s Lafayette Square Park? WTOP’s Will Vitka took to the late-night streets to find out.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500