In struggling Baltimore, police union focuses on ‘SNL’ skit

In a Wednesday letter to "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels, the leader of the city's police union expressed "great disappointment over the distorted representation" of Baltimore officers.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The leadership of Baltimore’s police union isn’t laughing at a “Saturday Night Live” skit.

Over the weekend, the NBC comedy show featured a skit where female police officers were shown hitting on a male character during a traffic stop. The city’s force wasn’t mentioned in the spoof but the actresses wore Baltimore police patches on their uniforms. The Baltimore Sun wrote a brief about the skit.

Gene Ryan’s letter described Baltimore’s police department as a “very beleaguered agency” and suggested the skit could affect morale at a time when they’re “losing good and credible members daily.”

