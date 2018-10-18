202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Driver, 19, in crash…

Driver, 19, in crash with charter bus dies Maryland

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 7:11 am 10/18/2018 07:11am
Share

HAMPSTEAD, Md. (AP) — The 19-year-old driver of a car that collided with a charter bus in Maryland has died.

Citing a Baltimore County police release, The Baltimore Sun reports that 19-year-old Joel William Drawbaugh was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday.

A police spokeswoman had said Wednesday that the teen was taken to a hospital, but the release says a requested medevac was canceled when he went into trauma arrest. Confirmation of his death was delayed pending notification of family.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the bus carrying 41 high school students had become stuck while attempting to turn, and was struck as Drawbaugh entered the intersection. Seven passengers and the bus driver were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News charter bus crash Joel William Drawbaugh Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

In Mexico Beach after Michael, some coming home find no home

Tears streamed down the faces of Mexico Beach residents as they returned to their Florida homes for the first time since Hurricane Michael devastated their community.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500