Decadeslong fight over Baltimore jail conditions revived

By The Associated Press October 29, 2018 12:54 pm 10/29/2018 12:54pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — The plaintiffs in a decadeslong legal battle over the Baltimore city jail’s conditions are seeking to extend their 2016 settlement with the state of Maryland, citing “overwhelming evidence” of noncompliance.

The Daily Record reports a motion filed Oct. 25 wants to exercise an enforcement mechanism established in the 2016 settlement to extend the agreement from June 2020 to June 2022.

The case was first filed in 1971. The 2016 settlement required improvements to intake procedures, plans of care, medication management, disability accommodation and record keeping.

The plaintiffs, represented by multiple groups including the ACLU National Prison Project, accuse the defendants of moving at a “glacial pace of compliance.” The motion pointed to a detainee with insufficient medical documentation who died this summer.

The report didn’t include comment from the defendants.

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com

