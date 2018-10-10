202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Chief Baltimore Police spokesman resigns

Chief Baltimore Police spokesman resigns

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 3:42 pm 10/10/2018 03:42pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — The chief spokesman of the Baltimore Police Department has resigned, saying there’s been a long-term “systematic failure” of policing in the city, among other ills.

T.J. Smith, the face of Baltimore policing at news conferences and crime scene investigations, announced his resignation in a Wednesday Facebook post. He’s been the police spokesman since 2015, coming to Baltimore’s force shortly after the suspicious death of a young black man triggered massive protests and riots.

Smith says that the vast majority of Baltimore’s officers are honorable and hard-working. But in his lengthy Wednesday post, he stressed that “some real hardcore criminals” infiltrated the department over the years and left a “lifetime of scars.”

He says it’s important to “weed out those who want to tarnish the badge and the image of policing.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Stories

Topics:
baltimore baltimore police Baltimore, MD News Local News t.j. smith tj smith
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

American Music Awards

Pop stars, hip-hop giants, rockers and country favorites were honored at the American Music Awards

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500