Carbon monoxide at Baltimore fire academy hospitalizes 13

By The Associated Press October 26, 2018 9:10 am 10/26/2018 09:10am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A carbon monoxide leak at Baltimore’s Fire Academy has sent 11 recruits and two administrators to the hospital.

News outlets report 13 people started experiencing symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning while eating lunch Thursday. The recruits had been participating in an all-day class.

Baltimore City Fire spokeswoman Blair Skinner says carbon monoxide reading registered as well over 200 parts per million. She says the normal reading is around 8 parts per million.

The building was ventilated, and the cause of the leak is still under investigation.

Spokesman Roman Clark says the people hospitalized “all seem to be doing fine.” Everyone else who was in the building is being evaluated.

