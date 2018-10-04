202
Baltimore police commander quits after throwing chair

By The Associated Press October 4, 2018 5:29 pm 10/04/2018 05:29pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A high-ranking Baltimore police commander has quit the force after throwing a chair into a wall during a heated meeting with an aide to the police commissioner.

News outlets are reporting that notices indicate Col. Perry Standfield was banned from City Hall, police headquarters and other police property after the meeting.

Standfield was a retiree recruited back to the department by former Commissioner Darryl De Sousa earlier this year. Standfield told The Baltimore Sun that he quit after interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle moved to fire him following the incident.

Standfield told the newspaper that he lost his temper after chief of staff Jim Gillis summoned him to a meeting and was “berating me like I was a little kid.”

