202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Baltimore police: Baby's death…

Baltimore police: Baby’s death ruled a homicide

By The Associated Press October 8, 2018 4:08 pm 10/08/2018 04:08pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say the death of a 5-month-old baby has been ruled a homicide.

Police say detectives responded to a hospital for a report of an injured infant on Thursday and found doctors caring for 5-month Brailynn Ford, who had signs of trauma to her body.

On Sunday, police say Brailynn succumbed to her injuries. Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where police say her death was ruled a homicide.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News brailynn ford Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Thousands turn out for Army Ten-Miler

Roughly 35,000 people were up bright and early Sunday outside the Pentagon, ready to run the 34th annual Army Ten-Miler.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500