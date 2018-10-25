202
Audit: Baltimore police don’t effectively track work hours

By The Associated Press October 25, 2018 4:02 am 10/25/2018 04:02am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A city of Baltimore audit says the city’s police department can’t effectively track officers’ hours or prevent overtime fraud and overspending because of a reliance on antiquated systems.

The Baltimore Sun reports the audit’s first phase was released Wednesday and found issue with practices such as tracking attendance on paper. City Finance Director Henry Raymond says it reveals the department lacks internal controls needed to ensure overtime hours are necessary.

Police and Mayor Catherine Pugh have said overtime is mainly caused by an officer shortage. Raymond says Baltimore is recommending technology such as biometric scanners to lessen unnecessary overtime expenses. Councilman Brandon Scott says the council will be asked Thursday to again approve the use of $21 million in excess tax revenue to pay for police overtime.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

