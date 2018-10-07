202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » 7 Baltimore officers investigated…

7 Baltimore officers investigated in corruption case

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 12:59 pm 10/11/2018 12:59pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Seven Baltimore police officers are under internal investigation in connection with a corrupt task force whose exposure has roiled the troubled department.

According to a report in The Baltimore Sun, internal affairs commander Lt. Col. LaTonya Lewis told City Council members Wednesday few details about the internal cases involving the Gun Trace Task Force.

He did say two other officers were investigated and cleared. One of the nine officers investigated is no longer with the department.

New data released at the hearing showed 20 officers were facing criminal charges as of last week. As of Oct. 4, another 37 were under internal investigation, and 12 were awaiting a hearing before an internal board. Three more had been suspended. Eleven officers have been fired this year, and another eight resigned to avoid being fired.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
baltimore police Baltimore, MD News corruption Local News Maryland News National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Royal weddings are quite the affair at Windsor Castle where Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of the castle Friday.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500