5 linked to violent gang plead guilty to federal charges

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 2:20 pm 10/15/2018 02:20pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Prosecutors say a group of Baltimore men has pleaded guilty to charges related to a gang battle that ended up killing a young child.

Five alleged members or associates of the Old York Money Gang have recently entered guilty pleas in a federal drug and racketeering investigation. Prosecutors say the gang was behind the slaying of McKenzie Elliott, a 3-year old who was inadvertently killed in a 2014 drive-by attack.

In a Monday statement, special-agent-in-charge Rob Cekada of Baltimore’s ATF office cited Elliott’s fatal shooting and said the “pain and violence this gang has inflicted on Baltimore cannot be overstated.”

The defendants have pleaded guilty to federal charges including conspiracy to possess crack cocaine and racketeering conspiracy in connection with gang membership. Sentencing is set for early 2019.

