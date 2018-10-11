202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » 11 percent pass latest…

11 percent pass latest Baltimore police sergeant’s exam

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 4:17 pm 10/12/2018 04:17pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Roughly 11 percent of those who took the latest Baltimore police sergeant’s exam have passed.

The Baltimore Sun reports 32 of the 273 officers who took the test passed. It has been given every two years, and the passing rate was more than 60 percent in 2016 and 50 percent in 2014 and 2012.

Mayor Catherine E. Pugh spokesman James Bentley said in an email Thursday that the city’s Department of Human Resources is assessing the latest pass rate, calling it an “anomaly.”

Outgoing city police union president Lt. Gene Ryan says the officers who passed this year aren’t enough to get the department through two years.

Other recent issues the department is dealing with include 43 killings in the past month and the resignations of a top commander and its chief spokesman.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
baltimore police department Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Royal weddings are quite the affair at Windsor Castle where Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of the castle Friday.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500