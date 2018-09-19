Woman, 2 dogs killed in Baltimore rowhouse fire

Authorities say a woman's body was found outside a burned rowhome in Baltimore, while the bodies of two dogs were found inside.

Fire department spokeswoman Blair Skinner tells news outlets that crews responded around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, and found the adult woman behind the two-story home after the blaze was extinguished.

Skinner says a third dog survived.

The fire took under an hour to extinguish. Its cause is under investigation.

The victim has not been identified.

Skinner says neighbors on either side of the home were able to quickly evacuate after being alerted by smoke alarms, and there was no damage to neighboring homes.

