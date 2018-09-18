Top Baltimore Symphony oboist files sex harassment complaint

202
By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 8:52 am 09/18/2018 08:52am
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore Symphony Orchestra oboist has filed a sexual harassment complaint, saying the orchestra failed to protect her from repeated harassment and retaliation.

News outlets report principal oboe player Katherine Needleman says concertmaster Jonathan Carney has engaged in a constant pattern of retaliation since she rejected him for sex in 2005.

According to the complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, she reported the “daily hostility” and “physical intimidations and threats” to the orchestra several times.

Orchestra president Peter T. Kjome says an independent investigation that began this March didn’t find a hostile work environment. He says the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is reviewing the report’s recommendations, which include sending Carney to sensitivity training.

Carney’s attorney, Neil J. Ruther, called the complaint “an egregious abuse of what the #MeToo movement stands for.”

