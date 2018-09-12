202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Records: Condom links 7th-grader…

Records: Condom links 7th-grader to rape, slaying case

By The Associated Press September 12, 2018 8:26 am 09/12/2018 08:26am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland teenager is accused of raping and killing his 83-year-old neighbor, and charging documents say police found his fingerprints on a condom wrapper at the scene.

News outlets report 14-year-old Tyrone Harvin was arrested Friday and charged as an adult with rape and murder in the death of Dorothy Mae Neal.

Neal was found beaten unconscious in her Baltimore apartment last month. She suffered fractures to her face and signs of sexual assault. She was taken to a hospital and died from blunt force trauma.

Police say the seventh-grader hasn’t admitted to the crime. He was charged as an adult last year with armed robbery and assault. Those charges were later dropped.

It’s unclear if the teen has a lawyer. He’s set to appear in court next week.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News crime Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500