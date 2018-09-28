202
Police: Wounded Baltimore officer’s body camera struck by bullet

By The Associated Press September 28, 2018 9:21 am 09/28/2018 09:21am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say they can’t retrieve footage from the body camera worn by an officer wounded during a fatal shootout, because the camera was struck by a bullet.

Citing a Thursday statement from police spokesman T.J. Smith, The Baltimore Sun reports that the damage to Phillip Lippe’s body camera Sunday was so severe that the data couldn’t be saved. Lippe and partner Steven Foster exchanged gunfire with 29-year-old Nathaniel Sassafras, who was fatally wounded.

Smith said the camera worn by Foster did capture the incident, but police haven’t determined when and how they will release that footage.

Police haven’t said what led to the shooting. Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said Lippe and Foster were part of a “crime suppression initiative,” but Sassafras wasn’t a specific target.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

