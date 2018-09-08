202
Police: Off-duty officer fired at man trying to steal truck

By The Associated Press September 8, 2018 5:57 pm 09/08/2018 05:57pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police are investigating after authorities say an off-duty officer fired a gun at a man breaking into his truck.

The Baltimore Sun reported Saturday that Police spokesman T.J. Smith says the officer involved has been suspended with pay pending the results of an internal investigation.

Prince George’s County police say the shooting took place around 2 p.m. Friday in District Heights.

Police said the officer confronted a man trying to break into his truck and fired a gun.

The suspect, who wasn’t believed to have been struck, fled. A search for him is ongoing.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News officer involved shooting
