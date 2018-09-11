202
Police: Off-duty officer fired at man stealing truck, guns

By The Associated Press September 11, 2018 11:55 am 09/11/2018 11:55am
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say the off-duty Baltimore police officer who shot at a man breaking into his truck saw him trying to take his guns.

Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Ameera Abdullah tells news outlets that the Baltimore officer went Friday to a gun range in Upper Marlboro, where it’s believed the other man also was. Police say the man followed the officer, and broke into his personal vehicle and took several guns while the officer was at a TGI Friday’s.

The officer confronted him and fired at the man, who fled in a car. The man crashed his car, but was able to get away. Police don’t think he was struck.

Police recovered his car and the officer’s guns. Baltimore police will determine if gunfire was warranted.

