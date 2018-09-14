202
Police: Man killed at Maryland funeral was burying brother

By The Associated Press September 14, 2018 8:34 am 09/14/2018 08:34am
LANSDOWNE, Md. (AP) — Maryland police say a man who was shot to death at a funeral was attending a service for his younger brother when he was killed.

Baltimore County police tells The Baltimore Sun 32-year-old Maurice Brown died Wednesday while attending the funeral of 18-year-old Marcus Brown, who was fatally shot last month.

The shooting left another man seriously wounded.

Spokeswoman officer Jennifer Peach said police believe there were two shooters in the funeral’s crowd. Peach says police believe the shooting was targeted.

The newspaper reports the father of the Brown brothers declined to comment.

