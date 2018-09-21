202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Official: Finances force nearly…

Official: Finances force nearly century-old charity to close

By The Associated Press September 21, 2018 3:08 am 09/21/2018 03:08am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — An official with a 91-year-old Episcopal nonprofit says financial challenges have forced the charity to shutter and transfer its child care services to other organizations.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that the board president of the Episcopal Community Services of Maryland, The Rev. Charlie Barton, says the closure is a last resort. He says the nonprofit has struggled for years with declining revenue.

Its preschool for homeless children served roughly 50 kids, and its after-school and summer school program served between 90 and 150 children. St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore now operates the preschool, and Strong City Baltimore runs the latter program.

Barton says no children were displaced and no workers were laid off. He says charity money remaining after obligations are settled will be split between the programs.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Charities Charlie Barton Education News Episcopal Community Services of Maryland Local News Maryland News St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore Strong City Baltimore
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500