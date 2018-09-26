202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » No students hurt after…

No students hurt after gun is fired at Baltimore school

By The Associated Press September 26, 2018 7:38 pm 09/26/2018 07:38pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore school officials say two students brought guns to school and that one gun was fired in a restroom.

News outlets report no one was hurt when the gun was fired at the Maree Garnett Farring Elementary/Middle School bathroom Wednesday.

Principal Benjamin Crandall says the gun was fired while the students were playing and the weapons weren’t used to threaten anyone.

After hearing the shot, school staff went to the bathroom and found a shell casing. A Baltimore City Public Schools statement says the school was placed on lockdown and police detained the two unidentified students, confiscating their guns.

It is unclear how old the students are.

Baltimore City Public Schools spokeswoman Edie House Foster says the school plans to assess security to determine its next steps.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Education News guns in schools Local News Maree Garnett Farring Elementary Middle School Maryland News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500