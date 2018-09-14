202
Md. families say low wages make finding in-home nurses difficult

By The Associated Press September 14, 2018 1:25 am 09/14/2018 01:25am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Some families and placement agencies in Maryland say they struggle to find and place in-home nurses as the state underpays them.

The Baltimore Sun reports in-home licensed professional nurses make significantly less in Maryland when working in someone’s house instead of a hospital or nursing home. Placement firm BAYADA Home Health Care says Medicaid covers about $35 per hour for those nurses in Maryland, compared with $46 in Delaware and $50 in Washington.

Nurses get a portion of that money, which covers some costs of at-home nursing care for those with disabilities. The Maryland General Assembly voted this year to increase rates by 3 percent, but critics say that isn’t enough. A legislative task force will report to the General Assembly by Nov. 30 on whether another increase is needed.

