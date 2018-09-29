202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Man guilty in killing…

Man guilty in killing of Baltimore police official’s brother

By The Associated Press September 29, 2018 11:30 am 09/29/2018 11:30am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore jury has convicted a man of killing the younger brother of the city police department’s lead spokesman.

Local media report the jury found Terrell Gibson guilty of murdering 24-year-old Dionay Smith in a trial that ended Friday. Gibson will be sentenced later.

Smith was the brother of police spokesman T.J. Smith. He was found shot to death in his apartment in July 2017.

Prosecutors said surveillance video showed Gibson entering the apartment.

T.J. Smith said in a statement that while he was pleased with the jury’s decision, it wouldn’t bring back his brother, who left behind three children.

Baltimore has been in the throes of a crime surge for several years. Crime statistics recently released by the FBI put Baltimore’s homicide rate last year well above that of any other large American metropolis.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News crime Dionay Smith Local News Maryland News Terrell Gibson
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500