Man guilty in killing of Baltimore police official’s brother

Local media report the jury found Terrell Gibson guilty of murdering 24-year-old Dionay Smith in a trial that ended Friday. Gibson will be sentenced later.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore jury has convicted a man of killing the younger brother of the city police department’s lead spokesman.

Local media report the jury found Terrell Gibson guilty of murdering 24-year-old Dionay Smith in a trial that ended Friday. Gibson will be sentenced later.

Smith was the brother of police spokesman T.J. Smith. He was found shot to death in his apartment in July 2017.

Prosecutors said surveillance video showed Gibson entering the apartment.

T.J. Smith said in a statement that while he was pleased with the jury’s decision, it wouldn’t bring back his brother, who left behind three children.

Baltimore has been in the throes of a crime surge for several years. Crime statistics recently released by the FBI put Baltimore’s homicide rate last year well above that of any other large American metropolis.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.