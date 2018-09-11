202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Law department: Baltimore should…

Law department: Baltimore should pay fees in abortion case

By The Associated Press September 11, 2018 6:10 pm 09/11/2018 06:10pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A finance panel will consider a recommendation that Baltimore pay more than $1 million in attorney’s fees to a Christian-based health organization that successfully challenged an ordinance requiring pregnancy centers to notify patients if they don’t offer abortion or birth control services.

The Daily Record reports the city’s Board of Estimates will consider the Baltimore Law Department’s recommendation Wednesday.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in January that the ordinance unconstitutionally compelled speech by Greater Baltimore Center for Pregnancy Concerns Inc., which opposes abortion.

The Baltimore Law Department’s request follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal without comment in June to hear Baltimore’s appeal.

The law department says the city’s interest wouldn’t be served by further litigation and that the amount requested reflects a considerable discount in compromise of plaintiff’s fee claim.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Health & Fitness News Living News Local News Maryland News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500