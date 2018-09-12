202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Family sues state over…

Family sues state over jail death of mentally disabled man

By The Associated Press September 12, 2018 8:31 am 09/12/2018 08:31am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — The state of Maryland is being sued by the family of a man with a mental disability who died while in custody at a Baltimore jail.

WBAL-TV reports Deniro Bellamy’s family is suing for negligence, saying the drugs found in his system were forced on him. A medical examiner found that the 31-year-old Bellamy died in June of morphine and fentanyl intoxication.

Bellamy had surrendered to authorities June 6 for missing a court date for driving without a license. He was pronounced dead that night. The family alleges there was a delay in getting Bellamy medical help.

The station says the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Corrections has declined to comment, citing pending litigation. A spokeswoman for the agency says an internal investigation into the death is ongoing.

___

Information from: WBAL-TV, http://www.wbaltv.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News opioids
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500