202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Ex-school superintendent leaves jail,…

Ex-school superintendent leaves jail, says he writing a book

By The Associated Press September 1, 2018 4:42 pm 09/01/2018 04:42pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A disgraced former superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools says he got what he deserved for lying to school officials.

Shaun Dallas Dance spoke with WBAL-TV on Friday after his release from jail this week. He said he has apologized to the school children of Baltimore County, former employees and his family, including his 9-year-old son.

Dance pleaded guilty to perjury charges in April. He failed to disclose that he earned nearly $150,000 for part-time consulting work while superintendent of the suburban county ringing the city of Baltimore.

It was a dramatic fall for a once rising star in the world of education. Dance said he’s writing a book that will focus on full disclosure. He didn’t rule out the possibility of leading a school district again.

___

Information from: WBAL-TV, http://www.wbaltv.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News Shaun Dallas Dance
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500