Driver shot trying to pass cars engaged in road rage dispute

By The Associated Press September 30, 2018 3:50 pm 09/30/2018 03:50pm
PARKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a woman has been seriously injured in a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident.

Baltimore County police said in a statement Sunday that the dispute began between the occupants of two vehicles, a white van and black Nissan sedan, around noon on Interstate 695.

Police say a third vehicle, a Subaru Outback, attempted to pass them as a suspect fired a shot. The driver of the Subaru, a 49-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital, where police say she remains in “very serious” condition.

The suspect in the shooting is believed to have been driving the Nissan. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Traffic in the area may be disrupted as detectives investigate.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News road rage shooting
