202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » City Hall to help…

City Hall to help some Baltimore residents expunge records

By The Associated Press September 12, 2018 11:59 am 09/12/2018 11:59am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Some Baltimore residents will soon get some help from City Hall in expunging their records from public inspection.

Mayor Catherine Pugh says that because criminal records can prevent people from being called in for a job interview or even being approved for housing, removing certain offenses from databases can greatly improve people’s lives.

In a Wednesday statement, the Democratic major says offering those eligible a path to start anew “is not only a good thing to do, it’s the right thing to do.”

Under Maryland law, those convicted of certain felonies and a slew of misdemeanors get a chance to start over with a clean record.

Volunteer attorneys with the city’s law department will help people determine if past offenses can be expunged at a late September convention dubbed “WorkBaltimore.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500