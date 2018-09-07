Baltimore teen accused of raping, killing elderly neighbor

Tyrone Harvin has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and rape. In Maryland, minor suspects 14 years of age and older can be charged as adults for such major offenses.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore authorities have arrested and charged a 14-year-old suspect in the rape and murder of an elderly woman.

Tyrone Harvin has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and rape. In Maryland, minor suspects 14 years of age and older can be charged as adults for such major offenses.

He’s being held without bail in last month’s slaying of 83-year-old Dorothy Mae Neal in her West Baltimore home. It wasn’t immediately clear if the teen suspect had a lawyer.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith on Friday described the case as “a very tragic situation all the way around.” He says Harvin just turned 14. He resides on the same street as the elderly woman.

Police allege physical evidence found at the scene connect Harvin to the slaying and sexual assault.

