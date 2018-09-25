202
Baltimore officer who hit passenger avoids prison, keeps job

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 12:47 pm 09/25/2018 12:47pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore police officer convicted of hitting a man in the face during a 2016 traffic stop has avoided prison time.

The Baltimore Sun reports Donald Gaff was found guilty last week of second-degree assault and misconduct in office, but his unnamed victim asked the judge not to send him to prison. Instead, Gaff received a suspended sentence of one year and probation for one year.

Prosecutors said Gaff ordered a passenger out of the vehicle, then pushed and hit him for failing to produce identification. Gaff wrote in the report that the passenger was resisting arrest, but body camera footage showed otherwise.

A police spokesman says Gaff remains an active member of the department.

In 2015, Gaff fatally shot a knife-wielding man at a child’s birthday party.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

