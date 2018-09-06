202
AG: Md. auto retailer engaged in deceptive business practices

By The Associated Press September 6, 2018 4:53 am 09/06/2018 04:53am
BALTIMORE (AP) — An online retailer of auto parts has been accused of deceptive business practices in violation of Maryland’s consumer protection act.

Attorney General Brian Frosh says charges have been filed against Maryland Speed LLC and its owner. He says the online retailer allegedly accepted payment for auto parts it failed to provide. It then allegedly refused to issue refunds.

Frosh says failure to deliver a product after payment is made is “a flagrant violation of the law.”

Investigators allege that Maryland Speed misled customers, including offering false excuses when it actually failed to place orders.

Frosh says his consumer protection division is seeking an injunction and the payment of restitution, penalties, and costs for alleged violations. A hearing is set for Dec. 4.

Wednesday calls made to Maryland Speed went unanswered.

