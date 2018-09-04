202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » 4 dead, 2 injured…

4 dead, 2 injured in overnight shootings in Baltimore

By The Associated Press September 30, 2018 11:58 am 09/30/2018 11:58am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a series of weekend shootings has left four people dead and two injured.

The Baltimore Sun reports the fatal shootings were reported between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The victims in those incidents were men between the ages of 24 and 44.

The nonfatal shootings took place Saturday evening. Officers found one man wounded, and another checked himself into a hospital with a gunshot to his shoulder.

Police are investigating the incidents.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore shootings Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News shooting
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500