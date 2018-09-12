202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » 12 injured in crash…

12 injured in crash involving bus in Baltimore

By The Associated Press September 21, 2018 4:59 pm 09/21/2018 04:59pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials in Baltimore say 12 people were taken to hospitals after a crash involving a bus.

Police Detective Jeremy Silbert said the Maryland Transit Administration bus and car crashed Friday afternoon at an intersection and the bus hit another vehicle and a bus shelter.

Fire Department Chief Roman Clark says the two drivers and 10 people who were on the bus were taken to local hospitals. He says the drivers of the car and the bus were taken to a trauma center in serious condition, but their injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening. The other 10 people had minor injuries. It’s not clear if anyone was in the bus shelter when the crash occurred.

MTA spokesman Paul Shepard says MTA police will lead the investigation into the crash.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
baltimore Baltimore, MD News bus crash Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500