Woman indicted for crash that killed woman, granddaughter

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 2:25 pm 08/21/2018 02:25pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Maryland motorist on charges of criminally negligent manslaughter for a crash that killed a woman and her grandchild last month.

Callie Noble Schwarzman is accused of driving while impaired by alcohol and controlled dangerous substances for the deadly July 23 wreck in Baltimore County. Police say she fatally struck 5-year-old Delaney Gaddis and her grandmother, 60-year-old Deborah Limmer. The two were on a sidewalk when they were hit.

In a Tuesday statement, county prosecutors say Schwarzman has been indicted on two manslaughter counts and related charges.

At the time of the crash, Schwarzman was under supervised probation from a 2017 DUI arrest. She had been ordered to “totally abstain” from drugs and alcohol.

A lawyer for Schwarzman could not immediately be reached by telephone.

