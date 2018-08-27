202
UMBC athletics see business boost following last season’s historic NCAA upset

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 27, 2018 6:48 am 08/27/2018 06:48am
Six months after the University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s historic upset in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the school’s athletics department remains abuzz.

Ticket sales and sponsorships are soaring at UMBC as the fall sports season gets underway.

The campus in Catonsville is still riding a wave after the Retrievers knocked off No. 1 Virginia, becoming the first-ever No. 16 seed to win an NCAA Tournament game. While it has been “business as usual” in many ways for the university leading up to the fall sports season, Athletics Director Tim Hall said there is no doubt the major March Madness upset has had an impact.

“What I’ve noticed is there is a little more bounce in everybody’s step,” Hall said. “Coming off a historic win like that in March, it’s the type of notoriety that puts you on the map.”

Almost overnight UMBC went from a relative unknown to a household name. UMBC, under President Freeman Hrabowski, is renowned in academic circles for its research and success…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News business Business & Finance Local News Maryland News NCAA Basketball Sports umbc Washington Business Journal Washington, DC Sports
